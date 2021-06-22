From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The controversy surrounding the governorship ambition of Mr Valentine Ozigbo has taken a legal dimension with a suit filed against him by some shareholders of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), alleging abuse of office and breach of duties as Director and Chief Executive Officer and or non-executive director of the hotel.

It has emerged that, contrary to claims that he resigned from his plum job at Transcorp in order to run for governor of Anambra State, available documents show that Mr Ozigbo, the governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), was actually thrown out of the company.

Before the lawsuit pending before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, the aggrieved shareholders of the hotel had lodged a petition against him before the Chairman, Board of Directors of Transcorp over acts that are contrary to the objects of the organisation.

Although the case which is pending before court 8, is scheduled for hearing on June 29, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has not filed any process in response to it.

The petition dated February 27, 2020, with the title “Demand for the immediate resignation, refund of salaries and emoluments derived from Transcorp and notice of intention to apply to the Federal High Court for leave to commence derivative action against Mr Valentine Ozigbo in case of failure to yield”, was received by Transcorp on March 2, 2020, at 3:55 pm.

Counsel to the petitioners, who are shareholders of Transcorp, Tolu Babaleye, highlighted Ozigbo’s alleged breaches which put the image and operations of the hotel in jeopardy.

The petition further accused Ozigbo of drawing salaries and emoluments from the company while not rendering services as demanded by the terms of engagement.

In an originating summons dated March 24, 2020, and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/429/2020, the applicants, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, (suing through Tijani Ibrahim, Harram Hassan, Muhammed Abubakar Madaki, Kato Danjuma, Ephraim and Providence and Integrity Shareholders Association, representing themselves and on behalf of all the shareholders of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, except those in support of Ozigbo.

They brought the action against Ozigbo and Security and Exchange Commission(SEC), for the enforcement of the respondents’ duties as a Director under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

The originating summons filed by their counsel, Tolu Babaleye, the applicants sought for ‘an order granting leave to the applicants to bring a derivative action in the name and on behalf of the Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), against the 1st respondent, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, for the purposes of seeking redress for the continued abuse of office and a breach by Ozigbo of his duties as a Director and Chief Executive Officer and or non-executive director of the 1st applicant (Transcorp).

‘An order granting leave to the applicant to bring a derivative action in the name and on behalf of the 1st applicant, against the 2nd respondent, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), for the purpose of seeking court order to do its supervisory duty and ensure the 1st respondent does not continue with abuse of his office and a breach by the 1st respondent of his duties as a director and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and or non-executive director of the 1st applicant.

‘An order restraining Ozigbo from further breach of his duty or further abuse of his office and breach of his duties as a director and the CEO and or non-executive director of the 1st applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.’

In a 31-paragraphs supporting affidavit deposed to Kato Danjuma, a shareholder, the applicants averred that his involvement in partisan politics is against the object of the organisation being a public limited company.

That politics and politicking do not form part of the object of Transcorp as its customers and clients cut across all political parties and all shades of human and corporate bodies in Nigeria and overseas.

That the Chairman and the Board of directors and majority shareholders of the 1st applicant (Transcorp) have refused to remove Ozigbo as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the hotel or to cause him to resign his office.

That instead of removing him and calling him to refund the salaries earned without working, while embarking on day to day campaign, some shareholders loyal to him purportedly held a meeting and re-designated him as the non-executive director with almost the same powers as managing director and he is still going about the carriage of the 1st applicant to fo his political campaign.

Meanwhile, findings have revealed that Mr Ozigbo was kicked out immediately after the board received the petition to avoid dragging the hotel through a nasty litigation process.

The shareholders had accused Ozigbo of debranding and de-marketing Transcorp as well as jeopardising its business by dragging it into partisan politics.

He was further accused of abuse of his office by deriving salary and emoluments from the company while being actively working on his ambition to contest to become governor of Anambra State.

The petitioners said that Mr Ozigbo had transmuted from Chief Executive Officer of the hotel to non-executive director following an earlier opposition by the shareholders who said he abused his office by illegally using his official time and company property to work on his political ambition.

The petitioners also said that ‘after studying the recent development, our client is of the opinion that nothing has changed as the said Mr Valentine Ozigbo is still going about using the badge and backdrop of Transcorp to run partisan politics.

‘We also wish to point out that it is on record that Mr Valentine Ozigbo began his campaign to be governor of Anambra State sometimes in 2019 and did not resign first as the President and CEO of Transcorp and have been and still drawing salaries and emoluments while he is on the field campaigning for governorship. The implication of this is that Mr Valentine Ozigbo has been receiving salaries for a job not done which is a breach of his fiduciary duty as the President and CEO of Transcorp, our client’s company; this is because the job of President and CEO is a full-time job. Receiving full salary and remuneration from Transcorp while engaged in political campaigns constitutes fraud against Transcorp,’ the petition further read.

While accusing Mr Ozigbo of defrauding the hotel, the shareholders also demanded his immediate resignation on grounds that he had lost the capacity to further lead the company.

Part of the demands of the shareholders, as listed in the petition, include: ‘That Mr Valentine Ozigbo should step down completely from the board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, his purported transmutation from president and CEO to non-Executive director is not acceptable to our client as this is inimical to the general wellbeing and business fortunes of our client’s investments in Transnational Corporation of Nigeria.’

The shareholders further demanded ‘that Mr Valentine Ozigbo should refund the salaries and emoluments he received from 2019 when he started his campaign to be Anambra governor,’ and finally ‘that Mr Valentine Ozigbo should stop involving the name of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria in his personal ambition to be governor of Anambra State as this is against the business interest of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria our client’s company which has customers spread across all political parties and to avoid unpleasant government policy which may turn around to affect the company since the government of the day is APC.’