Emma Njoku

Rivers United Football Club has assured that it will explore every available options to resolve the issues that led to the transfer ban slammed on the club by the world football governing body, FIFA.

The Port Harcourt-based side was hit with a transfer ban for three windows by FIFA, over issues surrounding one of its former players, Samuel Akurugu.

In a statement released by its Media Officer/Director of Communications, Sammy Wejinya, yesterday, the club said it has held a fruitful discussion with the aggrieved player and hopes that the matter would soon be resolved amicably.

“We are in possession of the said letter from FIFA and every effort is being made to resolve all issues surrounding the development and we are very hopeful that we will come to an amicable settlement. We are in touch with the player and all signs point to a quick concurrence in a couple of days, as regards settling some pending entitlements.

Fortunately, Point 8 of the relevant decision of FIFA established that the “aforementioned ban will be lifted immediately and prior to its complete serving, once the due amount, plus interest is paid,” the statement read.

“The management of Rivers United FC is exploring all avenues to bring the matter to a full and final agreement that would be of mutual benefit.

We are confident that working with FIFA, this matter will be dealt with and that lessons have been learned going forward,” Wejinya assured.

Meanwhile, the management of the club has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko and other stakeholders for their determined efforts to bring the Nigerian Professional Football League to a conclusive end.