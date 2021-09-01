Various media reports have suggested that Premier League club, West Ham United could make a transfer deadline swoop for Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi.

It has further been reported that West Ham are ready to take the left back on loan from FC Porto for the rest of the season and also agree a purchase option of €17 million.

Zaidu is expected to move away from Portuguese giants Porto after a difficult last few months during which he has come under the attack of fans following some indifferent showings.

His predicament has been further compounded with the arrival of Brazilian left back Wendell from the German Bundesliga.

Super Eagles coach Gernot has already said Zaidu will quit Porto in this transfer window so as to enjoy regular first-team football.

The player has yet to join the Eagles training camp in Lagos ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier vs Liberia.

