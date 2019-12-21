Emma Njoku

Liverpool are set to join the race to sign Super Eagles and Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen, during the January transfer window.

Osimhen has continued to catch the eyes of top European clubs following his five-star performance in the current season, both for club and country. The young Nigeria international has been linked to Chelsea of England as back-up to Tammy Abraham, especially with the ban on the Blues’ in the transfer market lifted by FIFA. Barcelona of Spain and Tottenham Hotspur are the other clubs reported to have shown interest in the Nigerian striker.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are one of a number of teams tracking Osimhen. The Reds have already confirmed the impending arrival of Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg and there has been a million and one other players linked with a move to Anfield.

Twenty-year-old Osimhen is known as a lethal finisher who is dominant in the air.

FIFA20 enthusiasts may recognise him as the demonic forward that was recently named the game’s French Ligue 1 player of the month. He has netted nine goals in 15 league appearances this season, bagging two in five in the Champions League. According to Football365, Lille are aware of parties interested in a deal of around €70million.

It is, however, doubtful whether Liverpool are prepared to spend €70million on the Super Eagles’ forward. The Reds have only spent big on established names in recent seasons. There has been a lot of rumours surrounding the club’s forward line of late. Regardless, Liverpool will look to bring in another striker in the near future.

And if they were to bring in another striker, then, Osimhen fits the bill baring the finances involved.