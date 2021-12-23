By Sunday Ani

Four communities, Itoikin, Odo-Temu, Odo-Onosa and Model College, Agbowa, all in Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Epe, Lagos State, were recently provided with 500KVA transformer each.

Council chairman, Akogun Wale Raji Anomo, said the transformers would supply electricity to the communities that have been in darkness over the years.

He said it was in commemoration of his 100 days in office. Other items included two school buses, two ambulance vans, sets of sewing machines, generating sets, deep freezers, dryers for hairdressers, school bags and writing materials.

He noted that the school buses were in response to the suffering of the children in the locality: “The buses will pick them from the designated bus-stops in the morning and take them to school. They will also be picked and dropped at the same designated bus-stops after school.”

The buses started operation on Monday, November 29, 2021. Anomo said:

“I also want to say that we shall add two more buses by the first quarter of 2022.” Apart from the two ambulance buses which he said were provided to respond to emergency situations and distress calls by residents, he said the Odo-Temu ultra-modern Primary Health Centre (PHC) with 20 bed spaces, a generating set and bore-hole facility, was also ready for commissioning.

The council boss said the local government, through its Ikosi-Ejinrin Complete School Pack, has been providing school bags, uniforms, sandals, socks, exercise books and writing materials to 5,000 pupils:

“We are presently reconstructing Baptist Day Primary School, Agbowa, Ikosi. We hope to replicate this good gesture in all the schools identified.”

He said the council responded to the water needs of selected communities in the six wards within the area with eight borehole facilities, just as he re-jigged and restructured the local security architecture:

“We have employed over 20 personnel into the security outfit, in order to effectively complement the efforts of the two divisional police units in the council area.”

A cash grant of N20,000 each was given to 100 small scale business owners to help sustain and boost their businesses: “We will also be launching the elders and widow’s welfare scheme with the support of 100 widows and senior citizens, who are 70 years and above, with food package and N5,000 monthly stipend known as the ‘Itoju awon opo ati agbalagba wa.

“Remember that we promised to change the narratives. We won’t fail you. We won’t disappoint you, and we will never relent in our efforts to take Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA to the next level.”