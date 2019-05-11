The Transition Committee set up by Adamawa governor-elect, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, has raised alarm over what it described as illegal and unauthorised auctioning of government’s properties.

Mr John Yahya, the secretary of the committee stated this in a statement on Friday in Yola. Yahya alleged that some officials of the outgoing administration of Gov. Muhammadu Bindow were auctioning government’s properties to themselves.

“A particular case in point is Adamawa Agricultural Development and Investment Limited (AADIL) where government officials have concluded arrangements to auction the assets to themselves in spite of the fact that the contractor has not fully supplied all the items which is against the procurement law.

“We also want to draw the attention of the current government to the fact that the transition committee is in possession of the correct inventory of all items of the agency as against what has been submitted to it,” he said. He also accused the outgoing administration of awarding bogus contracts and illegal recruitment into the civil service.

He said the committee would recommend to the incoming administration the need for forensic investigation of the complete inventory of movable and unmovable public assets with a view to holding those involved in looting government’s properties responsible.

When contacted, the state’s Head of Service, Dr Amos Edgar, said he was not aware of any auctioning of government’s properties, adding that those making the allegation should provide proof for necessary action.

On illegal recruitment, Edgar said he was not aware of any illegal appointments, adding that all he knew was that normal recruitment took place. “I am not aware that there is illegal recruitment; people retired, people die and you know it’s natural to replace them. That is not illegal,” Edgar said. He noted that from January till date about five Permanent Secretaries retired, while about 12 more would retire between now and December, in addition to other cadres of workers.