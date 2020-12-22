By Dorothy Onyeka

Ex-officials of Balogun Business Association, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex have appointed a caretaker committee that would pilot the affairs of the association, pending the conduct of an election for its new executive.

Speaking at the occasion, the first president of the association and also chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Okey Ezibe, said that the appointment of the caretaker committee was based on the constitution of the association.

He said the Constitution of the association expressly states that at the expiration of the tenure of the president of the association, ex-officials of the association shall appoint a five-man caretaker committee who would, within two months, appoint a returning officer and an assistant to conduct an election into the executive of the association.

Chief Ezibe urged the members of the committee, headed by a former president of the association, Felix Odunukwe, to lead the association with fear of God and respect for humanity.

Responding, Odunukwe said: “The biggest ingredient we need to do our business is peace. Without peace, there cannot be progress and development. Our committee will go to any length to make peace to reign in the market. We will discharge our duties according to the constitution of the association and by the grace of God, we will not disappoint.