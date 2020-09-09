Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to unbundle the Independent National Electoral Commission (EFCC), to enable it function effectively.

It, also, charged the Commission to be neutral while conducting the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

Its Chairperson, Dr Abiola Akiyode – Afolabi, stated this in a statement issued at the end of a zoom meeting on electoral system audit ahead Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The meeting had in attendance Festus Okoye, National Commissioner on

Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC; Spokesmen of the All progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nabena Yekini and Kola Ologbodiyan respectively.

She observed “that developments in the states in recent times suggest heightened tension, increased mutual fears and suspicions and predilections for violent confrontation and lawlessness, threatening lives and property of ordinary citizens and undermining the chances of having free, fair and credible elections even in the mist of the lingering covid -19 global pandemic.

“That TMG is worried by the increasing spate of allegations and counter allegations being bandied about by the political parties and their candidates as regards the forthcoming elections in both states.”

She recommended, “That dealing with formidable obstacles to the integrity of the electoral process which bedeviled our elections in the past, operational and logistically, there is need for us as stakeholders to redefine our roles as political leaders and CSOs actors in contributing to the improvement to the electoral process.

“That INEC and security agencies should synergize to ensure that the both the political parties and the candidates play by the rules

“That INEC should maintain neutrality and ensured that a level play ground was provided for all and sundry before and during the elections.

“That security of lives and property should be guaranteed in as another spate of violence is disastrous and inimical to the stability of the country.

“That INEC should be unbundled to be able to effectively carried out it’s function.

“There is need for the establishment of the electoral offence commission so as to promptly and effectively deal with electoral offences.”