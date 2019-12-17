Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Outgoing appointees of the Restoration Government have pledged their loyalty and support to the Peoples Democratic Party and the State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Fynman Wilson, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, commended the Governor for sustaining a large number of appointees throughout the eight years of his administration.

Wilson said that Dickson deserves commendation for combining such a large number of appointees numbering up to three thousand with the development of the state

He urged all political appointees to show the expected understanding that government has come to an end in less than two months to record eight years of unprecedented development in the state.

Wilson who stressed that Governor Dickson had done his best for the state, during the period thanked him on behalf of all political appointees.

He charged all appointees to be resolute in supporting the PDP and the Governor and to pray for the party’s success in the election petition tribunal and other pre-election matters.

He said, “First let me use this opportunity to thank Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for maintaining such a large number of appointees in the past eight years. The appointees should show understanding that government has ended and the Governor has done his best during this period.

“I am using the medium to thank the Governor on behalf of all appointees for engaging such a large number of people while still developing the state. It is a fact that this has not happened before. The government is in transition and it is a great thing that they resolved to continue to work for the party and pray for its success in the court.”