The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RAMFAC) has scored Osun State high in the area of fiscal transparency and accountability which according to them is why the state has recorded impressive successes in the area of infrastructural development.

The Commission which is on a two-day sensitisation and data-gathering tour to Osun stated this while meeting stakeholders in the finance, health and education sectors of the state.

The tour which will take the Commission to the 36 States and FCT is being undertaken because of the need to review from time to time the allocation formulae and principles so as to conform with changing economic realities.

Speaking through the RAMFAC Federal Commissioner, Abdulahi Yaman, the Commission said Osun was better placed for great things because the state governor was doing very well in the area of fiscal transparency and accountability.

“The governor is doing really well. Apart from roads that are being constructed, we saw good looking hospitals and schools which are critical areas any responsible government must not take for granted.

“Osun is better placed and ready for great things because you have a governor who has done well in the area of fiscal transparency and accountability an attribute which every governor must imbibe, especially at a time like this when the country doesn’t have money to throw around.

“We will ensure that what is due to Osun comes to you because the governor has earned it through his sterling performances,” Yaman said.

Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, appealed to the Commission to assist the state in every positive way.

“Osun desires more from the federation account because we deserve it, as you can see we have done well with what we have gotten and we are anxious to do more,” Oyebamiji said.