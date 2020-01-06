As part of the plan to ensure free flow of traffic and reduce travel time on the Lekki/ Ikoyi link bridge, the Lagos State Government, through the Lekki Concession Company Limited, (LCC), on Wednesday, commenced the implementation of the cashless policy for toll payments at the toll-plaza.

The state government had last year announced that it would go cashless on toll payments at the Lekki/ Ikoyi toll plaza effective from January 1, 2020, as a means of addressing the huge traffic gridlocks often experienced on the corridor with cash payments.

Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic 0ladeinde, who personally monitored the take-off of the cashless toll payments at the toll plaza along with the Managing Director of LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, was optimistic that the innovation would reduce the long vehicular queues that often resulted from cash payments.

Oladeinde stated that it was important to educate the residents on the need to embrace the new system through compliance because of its impact on free flow of traffic.

He frowned at some vehicle owners who wanted to deliberately sabotage the new policy for their selfish gains, disclosing that some motorists made photocopies of their payment vouchers for multiple uses.

He warned that the state government would not hesitate to apply the law on any motorists that attempted to frustrate its effort at improving traffic movements through corrupt practices.

“I just want to appeal to Lagosians to embrace this new initiative introduced by this government as it would help us improve traffic movements along the corridor, any form of criminality or corrupt practices such as photocopying of payment vouchers or similar vices will not be condoned as such would be treated as a criminal case when caught’’ the Commissioner warned.

The Commissioner explained that for close to three hours that the officials were monitoring vehicular movements at the toll plaza, no motorist spent more than one to two seconds before they were electronically passed, having shown their e- payment vouchers or other devices, those that had delays were the recalcitrant ones who were not ready to comply with any of the four cashless payment options as earlier stated.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lekki Concession Company Limited, noted that the cashless policy has made toll payment operations seamless, noting that heavy traffic congestions associated with cash payment would be significantly reduced to the benefit of all motorists.

Omomuwasan commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the initiative, promising that his company would continue to work to improve customer satisfaction in the transport sector.

He further disclosed that LCC had created about four seamless ways by which people could make their (cashless) e-payments, including e-tag, which is attached to vehicles to allow them free passage on number plate recognition; the vouchers system, which is temporary for new comers or first-timers that are yet to register; the e- card that must be topped up as at the time of presentation; and the LCC Mobile App for top-up as well as a payment platform.