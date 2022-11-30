From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fresh transportation crisis is looming in Kano State as the state government has restricted commercial tricycle operators, otherwise known as Adaidaita Sahu, from operating on some routes in the metropolis.

A statement issued by the state government through the Kano State Road Transport Agency said the directive comes into effect on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Some of the affected routes included Ahmadu Bello Way by Mundubawa Road to Gazawa and Tal’udu Road to Gwarzo.

Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Na’isa, the Public Relations Officer of the Agency explained that the decision was taken after the state government had provided 100 ultra-modern buses and 50 taxis to convey passengers on the restricted routes.

He explained that the buses were introduced in order to enhance the state’s transportation system and to make it easier for people to follow these routes.

He added that the state government would provide additional ultra-modern buses and taxis to ease traffic congestion in the city, adding that at such time, it would further restrict the transporters from additional routes.

Daily Sun gathered that the decision has been generating disquiet in the state capital as many of try cyclists have rejected the decision.

Some of the tricycle operators, who spoke to Daily Sun in the state capital, lamented that the administration was determined to destroy their business adding that it had recently barred them from operating beyond 10:00 pm at night, despite the fact that it had initiated a regime of taxes and levies against their members.