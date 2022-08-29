From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

In line with the rising cost of business and food in Nigeria, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, reported that the cost of transportation has increased by 8.43 per cent on a month-on-month from N56,082.64 in June 2022 to N60,811.75 in July 2022.

This was contained in a document released by NBS in Abuja.

The statement also noted that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop, increased by 3.46 per cent on a month-on-month from N582.61 in June 2022 to N602.77 in July 2022.

In terms of year-on-year, however, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 44.76 per cent from N416.38 in July 2021 to N602.77 in July 2022.

“In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey inter-city per drop rose to N3,758.46 in July 2022 indicating an increase of 2.61 per cent on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,662.87 in June 2022. On a year-on-year, the fare prices rose by 47.85 per cent from N2,542.02 in July 2021 while the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in July 2022 increased to N965.82 showing a growth of 2.39 per cent on a month-on-month from N943.26 in June 2022. On year-on-year, the fare rose by 15.56 per cent from N835.77 to N965.82 in July 2022” the report, noted.

Meanwhile, the document disclosed that the survey covers bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey inter-city, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.