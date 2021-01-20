From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, said that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 4.98 per cent month-on-month and by 41.14 per cent year-on-year to N2,532.19 in December 2020 from N2,240.66 in November 2020.

The bureau also rated Abuja as having the highest bus journey fare (intercity) with N4,415.73 followed by Sokoto (N3,255.20), and Lagos (N3,250.60), while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,550.73), Bauchi (N1,600.70), and Akwa Ibom (N1,700.54).

The bureau said in its Transport Watch Report for December, 2020 that the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 6.14 per cent month-on-month

and by 124.73 per cent year-on-year to N293.36 in December 2020 from N276.38 in November 2020.

Also, states with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Niger (N1,575.70), Yobe (N397.45) and Imo (N397.42) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N80.40), Katsina (N130.25) and Kebbi (N146.25).

Similarly, the average fare paid by passengers for waterway passenger transport increased by 0.19 per cent month-on-month and by 33.56 per cent year-on-year to N758.27 in December 2020 from N756.84 in November 2020.

“States with highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Delta (N2,300.35), Bayelsa (N2,240.00) and Rivers (N2,200.00) while states with lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Borno (N240.73), Gombe (N293.24) and Kebbi (N349.64). “Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 6.18 per cent month-on-month and by 78.50 per cent year-on-year to N354.49 in December 2020 from N333.86 in November 2020. States with the highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N600.50), Bauchi (N526.30), and Cross River (N458.07) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Abia (N200.50), Anambra (N242.23),

and Borno (N243.12)” NBS, said adding that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.42 per cent month-on-month and by 18.54 per cent year-on-year to N36,454.59 in December 2020 from N36,301.74 in November 2020 while states with highest air fare were Anambra (N38,700.00), Lagos (N38,550.00), Cross River (N38,500.00).