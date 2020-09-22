Sunday Ani

A new firm, RideOntrac, is set to challenge and break the market leadership of Uber and Bolt in Mobile App Taxi Hailing over a couple of years in Nigeria. Uber and Bolt may be the biggest taxi hailing company in the world but allowing their drivers to protests in Abuja over unfavorable charges was their greatest undoing as RideOntrac is cashing in on that singular mistake to launch an alternative app to ease the pains of Nigerian taxi drivers

In a chat with journalists, RideOntrac’s Managing Director, Aisha Bello, said the company was introducing a new concept in taxi hailing where a driver would only charge N2, 000 per month to do as many trips as they wished.

She said the company would go national in October, having launched its operations in Lagos and Abuja. “The app, ‘RideOntrac’ is available for free on Google’s playstore and can be downloaded and used for free from now till October 15, as part of the Independence Day promo,” she added.

Bello cited the hardship that foreign operators put Nigerians through as the main drive for the RideOntrac innovation, adding that the app also features a secure and reliable means to use the popular green taxis in Abuja known as ‘Along.’ On the recent protests by Uber and Bolt drivers in Abuja, Chairman of RideOntrac Limited, Emeka Ken Nwabueze, called on taxi hailing companies to find ways to reduce the huge burden placed on the drivers.

He said: “I know of drivers that have been put out of work because the taxi hailing company is collecting 25 to 30 percent and leaving the drivers with nothing to maintain their vehicles.”