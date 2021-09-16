From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Worriedby the worsening insecurity and killings presently confronting the country, renowned transporter , businessman and philanthropist, Chief Godwin Okeke has called for an urgent national summit of religious, political, traditional and community leaders in the country towards tackling the security challenges and finding ways of engaging Nigerian youths into productive ventures.

Speaking yesterday in Onitsha, the Chairman of G.U. O Group stated that every right thinking Nigerian should be saddened that from the North to the South, the East to the West, insecurity has heightened in the form of Boko Haram, Herdsmen killings, Militias, Banditry, Kidnapping, Murder and Assassination by known and unknown gunmen.

He lamented that insecurity has heightened the reign of terror in the land leading to bloodletting, extreme poverty, refugees and high number of Internally Displaced Persons in the country with the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

He observed that about 75% of Nigerian youths are either underemployed or unemployed, while the country’s graduate unemployment rate is one of the highest in the world even as he expressed the fear that such a scenario, if allowed to continue, would be a time bomb tickling to explode.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.