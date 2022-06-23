From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Emir of Akko emirate council in Gombe state Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku has announced plans of the emirate to sponsor 100 youths to study at the recently inaugurated National Institute of transport technology (NITT) in Kumo, the headquarters of Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to the Monarch, the aim was in line with his vision to reduce youth’s restiveness and other social vices in the emirate. He assured that the emirate is committed to helping and supporting the youth in achieving their potential as well as the development of the NITT sited in his domain.

The royal father stated this during a courtesy visit to the institution. He explained that the visit was to inspect the facility and the installed equipment: “and to further get to know more on their activities and programs they are offering”.

The monarch who was taken around the institution applauded the federal government for extending services of the institution to closer to the people in his emirate and the entire Northeast region. He said the government has done their part as he called on the people and other traditional and community leaders in the region to patronise the institution so as drive benefits out of the government’s gesture.

He said: “All our philanthropists, politicians, groups and individuals including Emirs, Chiefs and traditional rulers can come here and sponsor a number of youths to study and be gainfully employed. I assure you all that anybody coming to study here from any part of the country will be received and made to feel at home”.

On his part, the liaison officer in charge of the NITT Kumo, Mr Samson Simon commended the Emir while explaining that the institution was established to provide training to personnel in the business of transport services as well as fresh unemployed youths and women.

He disclosed that programs offered at the institution include; certificates, diplomas, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma and Masters in Transport and Logistics.

He explained that the institution combined human ingenuity and technological innovations to develop the capacity of the workforce to make the transport and logistics industry more effective and efficient to stimulate economic growth and development.

“We also offer training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Welding and Fabrication as well as maintenance of vehicles, especially car painting. We have all the needed facilities and equipment to train our students to compete in the labour market and get employed by firms in the transport and logistics industry. All we need now is your support for the young institution to grow fast and in turn help in training and providing the needed manpower in the sector,” Samson said.