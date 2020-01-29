John Adams, Minna

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Kogi State branch has urged the newly- sworn-in governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to put behind the experience of the November 2019 governorship election in the state and carry everybody along in the interest of peace and development of the state.

The RTEAN said with the election now over, and the successful inauguration of the governor for a second term in office, he should put behind any party affiliation and bring everybody together as a family in other to move the state forward.

The chairman of the union, Comrade Aliyu Akaaba, who spoke to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday, said that the governor needs to win the confidence of the people, “and this can only be achieved when he brings everybody on board.”

Comrade Aliyu who described the election of the governor and his subsequent inauguration as a welcome development, believed that there can no meaningful development without peace, “and that is why we urged him to carry everyone along.

“The election is over and we must put behind whatever experience we had before, during and after the election for the overall development of the state. The governor alone cannot do it; he needs the cooperation of the people.”

While expressing the support of the union to his administration, Comrade Aliyu pointed out that the security of lives and property of the people should be his primary concern at the moment.

“We are beginning to witness some security challenges in parts of the state in recent time and the governor needs the cooperation of all sons and daughters of the state to be able to address it.

“We also urged all the political actors in the state to put behind any political differences and join hands with the governor so that he can continue the good work he started. A lot needs to be done in the next four years, and the time to start is now,” he stated.

He observed that despite the great potentials of Kogi State, both human and resources, it is still lagging behind in terms of infrastructural development, stressing that “that is why we must all have to forget our differences and join hands with this government.”