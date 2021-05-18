By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Members of the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Tuesday morning stormed major highway to clamp down on commercial motorcyclists plying the route.

The union members were seen at Agric Bus Stop enforcing the government law which restricts motorcyclists from operating on the highway.

The union’s leaders who spoke with Daily Sun expressed their displeasure over the attitude of some defiant commercial motorcyclists who had no regard for government policy and law.

They also accused law enforcement of aiding and abetting the commercial motorcyclists to violate the law.

Abimbola Sarafa, who spoke on behalf of the union, called for Lagos State Government’s support in enforcing the law which bans motorcyclists from plying the highway.

Sarafa stated that police officers responsible for enforcement have been compromised and are extorting transporters.

‘We are law-abiding and our members are ready to cooperate and support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in his bid to reform transportation in Lagos State,’ he said.

‘As you can see, we are here to compliment government efforts to clamp down on commercial motorcyclists who are plying highway, but the police officers around who are saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the law are not ready to cooperate with us because of what they are benefitting from the violators. We are calling on the state government to give us support because the police have fail us,’ he said

Another leader of the union in Ikorodu who identified himself as Esho also collaborated Sarafa, pleaded with Governor Sanwo-Olu to support the union.