Magnus Eze, Enugu

Chairman/CEO of Peace Mass Transit (PMT), Dr Maduka Onyishi, has returned a whopping sum of N2, 219,500,000 wrongly credited to his account with First Bank Plc.

Presenting the cheque to Business Manager, Commercial Banking, Mr Kokelu Ben, who represented First Bank, and the Branch Manager, Unity Bank, Enugu Branch, Mrs Ifeoma Eleanya, at his Emene Enugu corporate headquarters, Onyishi explained how he discovered the huge sum in his account with First Bank.

According to the business mogul, he had requested for $3million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Unity Bank Plc, only to be paid $10million instead, amounting to about N3, 219,500,000, representing an excess of N2, 219,500,000.

“The amount they paid in was N3, 219,500,000 but my own money there is N1, 000,000,000, so, the balance is not my money. I said that I cannot invest this money and be gaining from another person’s money and I can’t also keep it. I can’t keep $7million dollars that doesn’t belong to me.

“I told my bank to pay money into my account that I want to take $3 million dollars and they paid ten million dollars instead. I called them and informed them that the amount they paid to me was more than the amount I requested. They told me that the ten million dollars was my money.

“I was angry with them. I asked them how come I have this kind of money and I’m not aware of it. I asked them how come they went ahead to invest my money without telling me so that I can use my money and then I can know how much I have.

“I told them that they have failed to give me a statement of my account even when I have demanded for it severally. I discovered later that the amount was even more than what we are talking about because there was another person I asked the bank to pay money to, whom they even paid extra.