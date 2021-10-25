By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) is set to honour some eminent Nigerians among whom are corporate individuals and media personalities during its Eminent Persons Award, slated for November 12, in Abuja, as part of activities marking its 46 years as an industry player.

This much was revealed by NANTA president, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, who also disclosed that the award overall mission is to celebrate industry achievers and role models, nothing that this year’s event would be executed with the best tradition of excellence which the association is noted for over the years as a private-sector body in Nigeria.

While informing that the focal media jingle of the event is “We crown the Best,” Mrs Akporiaye said NANTA shall try to better the tradition, to unveil the champions of the industry, and related enterprises.

‘Nothing shall be left to chance; we shall be clinical and treat our awardees, sponsors and visitors to the best hospitality offerings ever seen anywhere,’ she stated.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Mrs Akporiaye further informed that NANTA for the first time in the history of the industry would be introducing a Media Hall of Fame, capture and chronicle the names of Nigerian media persons who had played supportive roles in the growth of the association, adding that a NANTA fellowship recognition would also be bestowed upon selected NANTA members who are passionate about the affairs of the association, and had also shown exemplary conduct as pathfinders to opening up other streams of investment outside the travel trade.

‘We are going to also inaugurate a fellowship body for a few of our very enterprising members and others whom we are proud to associate with and lookup. It is going to be a big engaging night of good music and fun too,’ she added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .