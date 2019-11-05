A 43-year-old travel agent, Akeem Oduwole, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N350, 000 visa fraud.

The police charged Oduwole, whose lives in Ipaja- Ayobo, Lagos, with three counts of conspiracy, theft and obtaining money under false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Adetutu Sanusi, told the court that the defendant allegedly collected N350, 000 from the complainant, Mrs Judith Ojeanaloyn, to procure a French Visa, a representative he knew to be false.

Sanusi told the court that the defendant committed the offence with others who are at large in May in Ikeja.

The prosecutor said that all efforts made to collect the money from the defendant failed.

Chief Magistrate O. C. Opara admitted to the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

Obtaining money under false pretences is punished with fifteen years’ jail term, stealing attracts three years’ jail term while conspiracy is punished with two years’ imprisonment.