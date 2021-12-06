From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

The Federal Government has demanded a reversal of Britain’s travel ban on Nigerians as well as including the country on a Red List.

Minister of Information, National Orientation and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, conveyed government’s decision at a press conference in Abuja, today.

Government described the ban and Red List as unjust, discriminatory and not based on science.

