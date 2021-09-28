By Ngozi Nwoke

Leveraging on smart technology and the rising demand for unique product offerings in Nigeria’s travel sector, Travel Tank, a Nigerian online travel agency has launched a myriad of breakthrough innovations.

The unveiling of the new products which held yesterday at Eko Hotel in Lagos, was graced by the presence of airline country managers, affiliate partners as well as tech outfits.

The CEO, Travel Tank Limited, Mr. Yemi Smith, explained that the industry deserved an OTA that helped, engaged and informed travellers on making the best and most appropriate travel purchases.

“We have introducing the cheapest airfares, hotel rates and bundle packages into a Nigerian market while maintaining a mindset for service excellence. Good customer service is central to our business model and so we created a product that embodied the importance of travel customer service. We have birthed a new team of travel experts whom we call the travel sharks. For our affiliates, we have created a platform as they have never seen before. A powerful and robust platform which gives affiliates more customization, more control and more visibility over their bookings.”

Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic, Justin Bell, stated: “Potentially, this is one of the best platforms I have seen, not only in Nigeria, but even anywhere else. Travel Tank has a strong heritage in innovation and also a strong custom in providing top-notch services to its customers.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.