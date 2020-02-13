The 12th edition of Youth Tourism and Hospitality Leaders Forum, the annual gathering of tourism and hospitality loving youths is billed for Ibadan, Oyo State on June 4, 2020.

In a release, the convener of the programme and Managing Editor, Travelscope Magazine, Omololu Olumuyiwa said the primary objective of the annual event is to sensitize, educate, motivate and promote the social, cultural and economic values of tourism and hospitality sector among the students, young tourism promoters and stakeholders. This year’s edition is expected to rally participants from all walks of life to a day of tourism education under the tutelage of tourism erudite, Dr. Kayode Ogunsusi from the Department of Tourism and Transport Studies, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State. He will speak on the topic:“Strategies of transforming tourism challenges to economic goldmine in Nigeria”

Among the guests who will also be speaking at the forum are Dr. (Mrs.) Titilayo Olukole from Lead City University, Ibadan on–“Harnessing cultural heritage for tourism development in Nigeria”; Founder, 2wenty2 Hospitality & Allied Services, Yvonne Mordi – “Quality service delivery in hospitality business” and founder, The Fisayo, Mrs. Oluwafisayo Olayinka-Bello – “Using new media to drive domestic tourism in Nigeria”.

Olumuyiwa also said in recognition of the positive impacts of YTHLF, the event has recently been endorsed by the Institute of Hospitality UK -Nigeria International Branch (IoH); Hospitality and Tourism Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) and Global Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (GITH). He stated that notable scholars, stakeholders, journalists and youths who have contributed to tourism advancement in Nigeria will be celebrated with award presentations. Also, delegates will participate in a raffle draw to win free aviation college scholarships among other prizes. “In its 12th year, the forum organised annually by Travelscope magazine has succeeded in creating a better narrative on tourism, aviation, and hospitality in the minds of the youths. It is now a must-attend educative platform for youths with passion to excel in the aviation, hospitality and tourism industry,” Olumuyiwa concluded.