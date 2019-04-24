American gospel musician and pastor Travis Montorius Greene known simply as Travis Greene has welcomed his third son with wife Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene. And he has named him Judah.

The ”Made a way” crooner shared the good news on Twitter Tuesday with a picture of his newborn and himself.

Greene who is 35 years old, started his music career in 2007 with the release of ‘The More’ via Greenlight Records. He has since released two studio albums, ‘Stretching Out’ in 2010, ‘The Hill’ in 2015, and an extended play, ‘Intentional’ in 2015.

Travis Greene’s third album ‘Crossover: Live From Music City’ was released in 2017 as a live album.

Greene’s music has charted on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums and the Top Gospel Songs charts and he has been nominated for multiple awards, including 2 Grammy Awards and 13 Stellar Awards.

He and his wife lead Forward City Church in Columbia, South Carolina.

He claimed to have been a still-born in 1984 at birth and was resuscitated by doctors.