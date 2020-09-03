Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) said on Thursday that it has released the result of its Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) held in July, urging candidates that participated in the examination to follow the process in order to check their result.

TRCN, in a statement, indicated that 44, 363 candidates registered for the examination. 37,340 candidates participated in the examination while 7,023 candidates could not turn up for the examination, perhaps, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The statement confirmed that Lagos State with 3,574 candidates had the highest number of candidates that sat for the TRCN July’s PQE while Ekiti State with 235 candidates had the least number.

It further disclosed that 28,094 candidates recorded success in the examination, while 9, 246 candidates failed the examination.

Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof Josiah Olusegun, described the candidates’ performance as encouraging, hoping for improved performance in subsequent exercises.

He said that majority of the candidates that failed to turn up for the examination have been informed on steps to take in order to participate in next available opportunity in terms of PQE exercise.

He said: ‘It’s a fair result base on our rating. Gradually, we are beginning to see that the pre-service teachers are getting familiarised with the use of computers. Initially, when we started the Computer Base Test (CBT) PQE, the failure rate was very high. But we can see improvements now.

‘The major reason we introduced the PQE was that we felt it was not good for everybody to just walk in to the profession and just register like that without writing an examination to ascertain his or her readiness. There’s no profession that does not have gate-keeping measures.’

Prof Ajiboye, thus commended the new requirement in Colleges of Education that makes it mandatory for academic staff to have a TRCN registration certificate before they can be promoted.