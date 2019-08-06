Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in collaboration with ANUB media limited are set to organise an intellectual television show to change the perception of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

As it has been widely observed, the teaching profession has for a long time been relegated to the background, not minding its contribution in creating other professions. It is sometimes also regarded as the last available job. Their efforts of teachers is not commensurate to their remuneration and acceptance in the society.

The convener, Teachers Reality TV show, Enuagwuna Ubaka said the teaching profession is one of the best professions as it is the moulder of other professions. He said the show is aimed at improving the perception of teachers in the country, to maintain their moral standard and also to reward them.

He said for one to be able to participate in the show, he must be a Nigerian, qualified and registered teacher and be between the ages of 22 to 45.

Ubaka stated that “the applicants will stay in the house between 10th to 25th of August, during which they will pass through educational activities and tasks and the winners will be rewarded as follows: the winner N1,500,000, the first runner-up N1,000,000, second runner-up N500,000, the schools the winners emerged from also stand to benefit 500,000 naira educational alleviation project each and the three winners will have an all expensive paid trip to Dubai”.