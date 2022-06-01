From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has been elected the President of the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA).

AFTRA is a continental body comprising of all teaching regulatory authority in all the 54 Africa countries.

A statement from TRCN indicated the Prof. Ajiboye, defeated other contenders from other African countries to emerge the winner of the election.

Prof. Ajiboye is expected to take over from Mr. Mabutho Cele, who has ran the affairs of the Association in the past five years.

The statement further noted that other officers of the Association were equally elected and they include, Deputy President- Zambia, Secretary General- Ghana, Treasurer – Namibia and Assistant Secretary General- South Africa.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Ajiboye promised not to let the Federation down and to expand AFTRA activities to more French and Arabic speaking countries.

He promised to assist countries that are yet to have teacher regulatory bodies to establish one, so that together, African teachers would enjoy professional status and benefits.

Prof. Ajiboye was, however, honoured with a Fellowship award and Life membership of AFTRA at the Conference as recognition for his long standing contributions to teacher professionalism and teacher welfare issues, not only in Nigeria but in the continent of Africa.

