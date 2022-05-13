From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Nigeria teachers have been charged to work towards transforming the nation’s education sector for better improvement in the economic and social life of the people, especially the younger generation. This was as they were told to embrace the modern method of teaching and learning to boost their professional callings.

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye made the charge in Nsukka on Friday at the 8th Induction ceremony of the Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) graduands at The College of Education Nsukka in Enugu State.

He said that teachers as professionals above others, should serve as agent of transformation to tell the world of their relevance in the nation building, adding that in a digital era as now, teachers should not behave like those born before the evolution of computers that had no idea of modern methods of imparting knowledge to the younger ones.

“Teachers are professionals that surpass others. They educate others like engineers, doctors and lawyers. Teachers are very important in the society and should therefore tell the world that they are important; and this is why they must be computer literate and ICT compliant, not only in the classrooms but in their daily activities.

“Teaching has become one of the most challenging professions in our society today, where knowledge is expanding rapidly and is made available to both students and teachers. As new concepts of learning evolved, teachers are expected to facilitate learning and make it meaningful to individual learners rather than to just provide knowledge and skill to groups.

“Modern knowledge of innovative technologies has provided new possibilities of teaching profession, but at the same time placed demands on teachers to learn how to use new technologies in teaching and learning process. With the knowledge of computer, a teacher can easily earn a living. Remote teaching and learning can be achieved and facilitated with computer and android phones”, he said.

The TRCN Registrar who was represented by Mr Okunola Ambimbola advised the newly inducted teachers in the institution to take their oath of allegiance to the teaching profession serious as any attempt to break it would attract sanction against the defaulter.

In an address, the Acting Provost of the college, Mr Okwudili Nwosu said teachers’ induction is critical to the regulatory body since it is at the heart of its statutory obligations in the areas of registration and certification.

He reminded the body of the need to be proactive in safeguarding the teaching profession against quackery, deception, contamination and collapse, pointing out that strict adherence to Professionalism, quality and discipline would enhance best practices in the profession.

In an induction lectures titled; “Teacher Education in Nigeria: Issues and Challenges,” delivered by Prof Samuel Ugwuoke of the Department of Educational Foundational, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he said that teacher education is the soul of every modern educational system, stressing that a nation without good teacher education is in a moribund state.

The university don identified inadequate financial resources, lack of infrastructural facilities; including ICT facilities, insecurity in the school system and brain drain occasioned by poor salary and allowances as some of the challenges of teacher education in Nigeria.

He however said that Nigeria government can address the identified challenges by providing adequate fund to run her education system, make adequate and suitable infrastructural facilities available as well as improve on teachers condition of service to avert brain drain in the education sector.