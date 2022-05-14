From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Nigeria teachers have been charged to work towards transforming the nation’s education sector for better improvement in the economic and social life of the people, especially the younger generation. They were also told to embrace the modern method of teaching and learning to boost their professional callings.

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye made the charge in Nsukka on Friday at the 8th Induction ceremony of the Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) graduands at The College of Education Nsukka in Enugu State.

He said that teachers as professionals above others, should serve as agent of transformation to tell the world of their relevance in the nation building, adding that in a digital era as now, teachers should not behave like those born before the evolution of computers that had no idea of modern methods of imparting knowledge to the younger ones.