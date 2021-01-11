From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has dismissed a report on alleged diversion of agency funds, describing the media report published as a baseless and calculated attempt to blackmail the Council.

The TRCN Head of Media, in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, maintained that all projects carried out by the TRCN and other financial dealings were properly budgeted for and executed.

The statement noted that TRCN Registrar Prof Josiah Ajiboye has not only entrenched transparency in the Council’s affairs but has also introduced various reforms and programmes that have received commendations.

The statement read:

‘This subtle blackmail by authors of the story will not fly because the allegations are completely baseless, untrue and a wicked attempt to destroy the reputation of Prof Ajiboye.

‘The allegations of diversion of funds are imaginary and a figment of the imagination of the writers. All projects carried out in TRCN are properly budgeted for and executed to the letters. TRCN does not collect cash in all its operations. All payments to TRCN are done through government-approved REMITA platform.

‘Consequently, no officer of TRCN deals with cash. Furthermore, all payments to individuals, contractors and government (CRF) are done through appropriate payment platforms of either GIFMIS or REMITA, hence, no loopholes for diversion of any fund.

‘To say that Prof. Ajiboye’s record at TRCN speaks volumes. First, he introduced the unique Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) to TRCN with the aim of regulating entering into the profession.

‘The PQE has now become a permanent program on TRCN Calendar with several Tertiary Institutions (Federal, State and Private) now running the examination. Not only that, Nigerians in the diaspora now enjoy the same examination from any country of they live.

‘The introduction of the new career path for the teaching profession in Nigeria is unparalleled in Africa. This makes Nigeria the first country to have a separate career path for teacher professionalism and growth. Needless to add that this new career path was what the Federal Government was adopting for new welfare scheme for Nigeria teachers.”