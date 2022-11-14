From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has received the International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) Certificate of Compliance, which is a boost to the professionalisation of the teaching profession in the country.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof Olusegun Ajiboye, received the ISO Certification on behalf of the council, on Monday.

As gathered, the certification has signposted TRCN, which is an agency under the Federal Ministry of Education, as one which executes its mandates in line with international standards and best practices. The agency has the mandate to regulate the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Ajiboye explained that the international evaluation of TRCN, which culminated in the ISO certification, spanned six months and it found that the council has been conducting its regulatory functions excellently.

He congratulated the staff of the agency for their selfless service that led to International recognition. He urged them to continue to do their best to sustain the enviable status already attained and aspire for greater achievements.

According to Ajiboye, “With this certification, all operations of TRCN are adjudged to be in line with international standards and operations.”

He, however, thanked the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, and President Muhammadu Buhari for their support of the agency. He promised that the agency would not rest on its oars towards uplifting teaching and its professionalism to its enviable global status to drive development in the country.