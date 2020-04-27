Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than 1,731 graduands of Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, (NOCEN), Anambra State have been inducted as professional and qualified teachers by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The inductees were among the successful graduands, who sat for the 2019 professional qualifying examination to be registered as teachers in Nigeria. Out of 2,318 graduands who participated in the exams, only 1,731 graduands were successful while 589 graduands failed.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye while administering the 5th induction ceremony said that the event was the most important legal basis of admission into the profession and a condition for professional practice.

Ajiboye, who was represented by TRCN Assistant Director, Field, and Professional Regulations, Dr. Okunola Abimbola said that the teaching profession was the mother of all professions which is the best and the oldest.

“It is the teaching profession that made the emergence of all other professions possible. All other professionals and practitioners are educated and taught by the teachers. Everybody who is anybody was taught how to be somebody by a teacher therefore teaching should be accorded its rightful place of prominence through the inculcation of best practices which the induction is to promote.

“NOCEN has proved over the years as a center for promoting students whole-person development through the provision of a broad and balanced training with a wide array of learning activities. This institution is reputed for championing an all-round development of students by accommodating their interests, unleashing their potentials and extending their experience beyond classroom learning” Ajiboye stated.

The TRCN boss, however, said that the essence of the professional qualification examination was to eliminate quacks in the classrooms, adding that the council had submitted to the National Council on Education a career progression of teachers to be a consultant and earn more money to get their reward on earth when approved.

The Provost of NOCEN, Dr. Ifeyinwa Osegbo, who was represented by the Director of Part-Time programme, Dr. Ndu Azubuike charged the new teachers to be good ambassadors of the institution and should not compromise the ethics of the profession as well as sustain the standard of education.

She said that there is much concern about the low quality of education and that it was often attributed to low-quality teachers and its attendant poor quality service delivery.

“The fallen standard of education in our country today calls for everybody’s concern. To check this anomaly, the TRCN has contributed its quota by ensuring that all recognised teachers must pass through her professional examination.’’

Earlier in his speech, the chairman of the event, Sir Amaechina Okechukwu told the inductees that the certificate would equip them to stand before the students in the classroom as teachers.

In his response after the induction on behalf of others, Rev. Chidozie Alutu thanked the management and staff of the NOCEN for making them what they are today by imparting knowledge in them to be teachers and commended the TRCN for graduating them to be professional teachers in the country.