From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) has rescheduled its teachers Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) in Sokoto and Zamfara states over recent security concerns.

TRCN’s Acting Director of Certification and Licensing, Dr. Jacenta Ogboso, disclosed this in Abuja, on Saturday, while supervising the examination at SALSCON International School, Abuja.

She disclosed that a total of 9,204 candidates participated in the exercise nationwide, with the exception of the two states that had security issues.

Ogboso noted that 125 candidates registered for the exercise in Sokoto while 151 candidates registered in Zamfara state, adding that the examination in the two states will be rescheduled as soon as the situation is better.

“We have to reschedule the examination for Sokoto and Zamfara states because we want to be sure of the security situation. So, those two states would write on a later date. They are going to either write online or we find another time,” she said.

She, however, disclosed that 663 candidates sat for the examination in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) even as she confirmed that the conduct of the exercise was very smooth because TRCN started the exam since 2017 and has kept improving on the processes.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. David Adejo, who also monitored the exercise at SALSCON International School, Abuja, said teachers who are not yet licensed by TRCN are not teachers as far as Nigeria is concerned.

He said: “For instance, in the medical profession, after your university, there is a compulsory examination you must pass before you are a doctor; and for a teacher, you must pass through this compulsory examination before you are a teacher.”

He praised the conduct of the exercise, noting that the processes of accreditation, examination, and resetting of the computer systems for the next set of people was great as everything went peacefully and orderly.