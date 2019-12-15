Earlier in an address, the Acting Provost of the College, Mr Okwudili Nwosu, appealed to TRCN to protect teaching profession from quackery and imminent collapse, pointing out that “TRCN mandate is to jealously guard standards in the teaching profession and to raise the standards from time to time as prescribed by the TRCN Act 31 of 1993, now CAP T3 of 2004”.

In an induction lecture titled “Teachers Professional Competencies for Effective Instructional Delivery in Nigerian Primary and Secondary Schools,” delivered by Theresa Oforkasi of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, she said teachers should adopt good teaching method approach that could impart genuine knowledge to the learners, adding that teachers should avoid mistakes that would likely jeopardise the future of the learners.