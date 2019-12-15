Felix Ikem, Nsukka
Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) says it is leading a crusade to changing teachers’ career progression path from the scheme of service approach to a more rewarding and result oriented career based strat- egy that embraces the principle of performance management.
Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, the Reg- istrar/Chief Executive officer of the Council, stated this Saturday in Nsukka during the 7th induc- tion ceremony of the graduates of Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) of The College of Education Nsukka, Enugu state.
According to him, the council has already engaged core professionals, International Development partners, Federal and State Ministries, among other stakehold- ers to fashion an appropriate career progression path for teachers in the country.
Prof. Josiah, who was represented by Adamu Bello, Director Professional Operations, noted that education remains the key pathways through which a country could attain growth and development, adding that the critical element in the process is the teacher, whose service delivery and general management of the pupils and classroom leads to a qualitative transformation of the society.
He assured Nigerian teachers of better rewards in the teaching profession in future, but reiterated the resolve of the council to flush non-professional teachers out of the system with effect from December 31, 2019, stressing that the deadline is sacrosanct.
“By the end of December this year, something is going to happen, non-professional teachers will be shown their way out of the classroom,” he said.
The Registrar advised the inductees to take their oath of practice seriously and ensure that they adhere strictly to the code of conduct of teaching profession.
Earlier in an address, the Acting Provost of the College, Mr Okwudili Nwosu, appealed to TRCN to protect teaching profession from quackery and imminent collapse, pointing out that “TRCN mandate is to jealously guard standards in the teaching profession and to raise the standards from time to time as prescribed by the TRCN Act 31 of 1993, now CAP T3 of 2004”.
In an induction lecture titled “Teachers Professional Competencies for Effective Instructional Delivery in Nigerian Primary and Secondary Schools,” delivered by Theresa Oforkasi of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, she said teachers should adopt good teaching method approach that could impart genuine knowledge to the learners, adding that teachers should avoid mistakes that would likely jeopardise the future of the learners.
