Seyi Ojo, Ibadan

Registrar/Chief Executive Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Profession Segun Ajiboye on Monday said that the nationwide verification of teacher’s professional certification is not to witch-hunt but to sanitise the profession.

The TRCN monitoring teams began the verification exercise targeted at ensuring that quackery is rooted out of the profession on Monday.

While speaking on the exercise, the TRCN boss, Professor Ajiboye stated that the nationwide monitoring exercise received the support of states and schools.

According to him, no serious country will allow its future leaders to be taught by quacks and charlatans.

The monitoring of compliance with the Federal Government directives commenced in 33 states on Monday with state monitoring leaders moving from school to school.

The TRCN boss who maintained that quality of teachers teaching will affect the quality of education and learning outcomes stated that the FG will not trade teacher professionalism with anything.

“TRCN monitoring of compliance commences nationwide today in 33 states and FCT with TRCN officials and state monitoring team leaders moving from school to school. The exercise is not aimed at witch-hunt. It is primarily designed to sanitise the teaching profession of quackery. This is because no serious country will leave the education of its future to charlatans. If we want to get our education right, we must get it right with the teachers. Quality teachers will translate to quality education. The reports reaching us across the states indicated that people were ready to ensure standards in the profession. Indeed some have picked Professional Qualifying Examination forms. We have received report from Kaduna, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Plateau, Jigawa, Abia among others on the verification exercise. We are stepping it up and quality will not be mortgaged. Teaching is for professionals and will not be a dumping ground for quacks.”