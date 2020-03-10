The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said ongoing nationwide verification of teachers’ professional certification is not to witchunt but to sanitise the profession.

The TRCN monitoring teams began the verification exercise targeted at ensuring that quackery is rooted out of the profession on Monday.

Chief Executive, TRCN, Prof. Segun Ajiboye said monitoring exercise received the support of states and schools.

According to him, no serious country will allow its future leaders to be taught by quacks and charlatants.

The monitoring of compliance with the Federal government directives commenced in 33 States, yesterday, with State Monitoring leaders moving from school to school.

The TRCN boss who maintained that quality of teachers teaching will affect the quality of education and learning outcomes stated that the FG will not trade teacher professionalism with anything.

“TRCN monitoring of compliance commences nationwide today in 33 States and FCT with TRCN officials and State Monitoring team leaders moving from school to school. the exercise is not aimed at witchhunt.

“It is primarily designed to sanitize the teaching profession of quackery. This is because no serious country will leave the education of its future to charlatans. If we want to get our Education right we must get it right with the teachers. Quality teachers will translate to quality education.

“The reports reaching us accross the states indicated that people were ready to ensure standards in the profession. Indeed some have picked Professional Qualifying Examination forms. We have received report from Kaduna, Delta, Lagos, rivers, Plateau, Dutse, Aba among others on the verification exercise. We are stepping it up and quality will not not mortgaged. Teaching is for professionals and will not be a dumping ground for quacks,” he said.