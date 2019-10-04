Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed that one of its parastatal, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) will grill over 52, 000 teachers in its next Professional Qualification Examination (PQE) for professional certification.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said the PQE is part of measures taken by Federal Government to rid classrooms of unqualified and unlicensed teachers.

He confirmed that, so far, TRCN has registered about two million teachers and licensed about 200, 000 teachers.

He maintained that December 2019 deadline for eviction of unlicensed teachers from classrooms is sacrosanct, and advised unregistered and unlicensed teachers to use to available window to get registered to avoid unfriendly actions from government.