From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

National President of the Igbo National Council(INC) Chilos Godsent has advised the Federal Government to be cautious of the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) warning that if not properly handled,series of protest may follow.

He further advised the Federal Government to seek for more peaceful ways of resolving the issue.

“We wish to advise the Federal Government of Nigeria to trade with caution as the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is capable of heightening the tension in Nigeria in view of the fragile state of the Nigeria State. The arrest may trigger heavy protest in many parts of Nigeria if cares is not taken in handling the issues.

In its submission ,the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has urged the federal government to likewise arrest the leaders of the Miyetti Allah for their unbridled utterances and encouragement of its members to kill people in the country.

He described the arrest of Kanu as an infringement on his fundamental human rights. He said “Though we do not speak for IPOB, it is the right of anyone or group of Persons to demand for freedom or to go his or her separate way if he feels that his well-being is not guaranteed.

” Nnamdi Kanu and his group has the right to demand for whatever thing he deserves because it is their fundamental human right .

“Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was the one who fought and brought Nigerian Independence in 1960. The colonial masters then, did not subject him to the Kind of torture and dehumanizing treatment meted out to Nnamdi Kanu today by Nigerian Security forces because it was his right to demand for the independent of Nigeria as a country.

“The Fulani Herdsmen kill, rape and maim indigenes of Southern Nigerians on daily basis and non of them have been arrested or prosecuted by the Nigerian security agencies.

Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest is a direct question to Ndigbo that ” how dare you speak when we kill, maim and rape your women”.

“The president of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Bodejo has severally and openly ordered his members to kill other Nigerians from other tribes, which they carried out successful and he was not been arrested or prosecuted.

“The arrest of Nnamdi Kanu is to prepare grounds for the massacre of Igbos . The involvement of the British government and Interpol in his arrest is a clear plot to commit genocide and pogrom against the people of South East geopolitical zone. Indeed, Ndigbo has been marked for extinction by the Nigerian government .

“We call on Ndigbo to rise up and defend themselves because they have perfected plans to start assassinating Igbo leaders and her people .” Ibem alleged.

