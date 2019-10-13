Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare who are still in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS), will this week approach the Abuja division of the Federal High Court with an application seeking to vary the conditions attached to their bail by the court.

The duo who was arraigned on charges of treasonable felony, among others, are yet to perfect the terms attached to the bail granted them on October 4, 2019 by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu who attached conditions.

However, six days after the court ruling, they are still being held in custody owing to their inability to meet the bail conditions, which his counsel, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) described as stringent.

But a source from the legal team told our correspondent that they would return to court this week to seek a variation of the bail conditions to those which they could readily meet.

Justice Ojukwu had granted them bail at N100m and two sureties in like sum. She also barred them from participating in any form of protest pending the conclusion of their trial.

The judge also ordered him (Sowore) to deposit N50m in the account of the court as security.

She granted Bakare bail at N50m with a surety in the same amount and barred him from travelling out of his base in Osogbo, except while coming for the trial in Abuja.

The judge added that the sureties, who must be resident in Abuja, must also have landed assets worth the bail sum in Abuja and should deposit the original title documents of the assets with the court.

Justice Ojukwu ordered that the defendants to be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) pending when they are able to meet the bail conditions.