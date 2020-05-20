Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) has condemned the manner Almajirai were being deported and rejected by some northern states’ governments, stressing that they should be treated as human beings and Nigerians.

PAN, in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by its President, Professor Edward Alikor and Secretary, Petronila Tabansi, said the children should be seen as vulnerables, who have not played any role in the present situation in the country.

The group noted that though the attempt by northern states’ governors to modify the Almajirai system was commendable, few cases from the implementation process had made the children victims of the ban rather than beneficiaries.

PAN said it was regrettable that Nigerian children were being treated like pawns in a chessboard of political leaders.