Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged employers of labour to treat corps members posted to their organisations as full time employees.

Ohaa gave the advice on Monday in Abuja, during the closing ceremony of the 2019, batch “B” stream one orientation course.

The permanent secretary said this had become necessary to get the best out of the corps members.

His speech was delivered by Mrs Sefia Umar, Acting Chairperson of the NYSC Governing Board.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on corps employers to accept every corps member posted to their establishment.

“They should accord them every opportunity to serve their fatherland and regard them as permanent employees if the best is to be drawn from them,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary advised the corps members to accept their postings in good faith, while assuring them that the FCT was ready to receive and accommodate them.

He advised the corps members to stay out of trouble, while encouraging them to execute personal community development projects in rural areas of the territory.

“As you are about to move into the next phase of your national service, I implore you to stay out of trouble and be ready to render selfless service to your fatherland.

“Let me remind you that corps members who distinguish themselves in their service year by executing viable personal community development projects in rural areas will be rewarded,’’ he said.

READ ALSO: Teenager docked over alleged possession of dangerous weapons

Mrs Walida Saddique-Isa, NYSC, FCT Coordinator, urged employers of labour to give responsibilities that would provoke creativity to the corps members.

She warned against “domestication’’ or “trivialising’’ the scheme by corps employers.

She advised the corps members to play active roles in the war against corruption and in the fight against fake news and hate speech.

“I want to appeal to corps employers to assign them schedules that would heighten their reasoning outside the box such that will impact positively and on their creativity.

“Employers should not trivialise the good gesture of the scheme; the NYSC management takes exception at any attempt to domesticate our ambassadors by any corps employer.

“The Federal Government is expectant of your resolute and diligent involvement in the fight against corrupt practices, fake news and hate speech,’’ she said.

She warned the corps members to always adhere to the NYSC dress code and not to alter their uniforms for any reason.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, 2, 800 corps members took part in the ceremonies, which held under torrential rain fall.

(NAN)