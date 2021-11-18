The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Katsina State has appealed to employers of corps members to treat them as their children.

Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, made the appeal in his address at the NYSC Management/Corps Employers’ Workshop on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to him, the essence of the workshop is for the NYSC management in the state and the corps employers to discuss ways of strengthening their existing relationship.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said the corps employers played a vital role in ensuring that the main cardinal objectives of the scheme were achieved, adding that without the corps employers, the scheme would face a lot of challenges.

“Now that we know we have four categories of corps employers as enshrined by the NYSC, that is education, health, agriculture and infrastructure sectors, we will make sure we maintain the areas.

“The relationship between us and the employers in the state is very cordial, we appreciate, commend and encourage them to accept our corps members whenever we post them,” he said.

Yahaya said that the idea of rejecting corps members by employers was one of the major challenges and a threat to the NYSC scheme’s success and cardinal objectives.

“I am calling upon all the corps employers in the state to accept our corps members and treat them like their children whenever they are posted to their organisations.

“They should utilise them very well so that they can bring out the excellence in them so that they can become excellent labour forces within the labour market.

“These corps members are young, the corps employers should treat them well, especially in terms of allowance payment, accommodations and their other needs,” he said.

According to Yahaya, such a gesture can encourage the corps members to be committed to their duties.

Also, Mrs Kikelomo Temitope, the scheme’s Director, Northwest, said the workshop was taking place simultaneously in all the 36 states and FCT.

Temitope, who represented the Director General, Brig.-Gen. Shu’aibu Ibrahim, added that the programme served as an avenue for exchange of ideas on the improvement of NYSC operations.

He said the scheme also provided an enabling environment for corps members to render quality and efficient services.

“In fulfilment of its objectives, the NYSC is promoting national unity and accelerated socio-economic development of the nation.

“It also instill in our youths a tradition of industry at work and of patriotic and loyal service to Nigeria, among other activities.

“The achievement of these and other objectives can only be sustained through the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including the managers of the corps members,” she said.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Administrator, Batagarawa Local Government Area, Alhaji Hassan Yusuf, commended the scheme for the initiative.

“The importance of the position of an ideal corps employer in the realisation of the aims and objectives of the NYSC scheme cannot be overemphasised.

“Corps employers are at the threshold of ensuring effective and efficient service delivery by corps members through the provision of conducive work atmosphere.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“They are also vital in the integration of the corps members who are young graduates into the post-school environment,” he said. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .