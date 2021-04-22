From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ndigbo Elders’ Forum has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse his perceived hatred for the Igbo as shown in their near exclusion in his government.

The group in its meeting in Enugu, yesterday, said the president has since assumption of office in 2015, treated its people as if they were not part of Nigeria.

Omife Omife, who said the issue had got to a head, described the exclusion of the Igbo in the National Security Council until recently when Major General Lucky Irabor from Delta State, was appointed Chief of Defence Staff, as worrisome, including denying them the position of inspector general of police.

He said appointments given to the Igbo in the Buhari government including ministerial portfolios were miserable.

Omife described Igbo as the most populous and patriotic stock in Nigeria, adding the people are found in every nook and cranny of the country, working assiduously to make the economy work.

He said no ethnic group has paid greater price for the unity of Nigeria than the Igbo.

Following the maltreatment meted to Ndigbo, Omife urged Buhari to allow them leave Nigeria since he would not give them their due share in the country.

He said they had to speak out as elders against ‘evil and the injustice’ of the government.