LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A Lecturer in the Department of Arabic Studies, University of Ilorin, Dr. Abdulsalam Babatunde Ambali, has admonished the Kwara State Governor-elect, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to take as a matter of priority the welfare of pensioners and other government retirees at all levels.

He specifically tasked the incoming governor of the state to consider the plights of pensioners and treat them as his own fathers

Delivering his paper themed “Democracy and Good Governance: Islamic Perspective” at the 3rd annual Ramadan Lecture of Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held in Ilorin at the weekend, the Unilorin Don said the next administration must prioritise the welfare of the retirees if it intends to succeed.

He lamented the manner in which the pensioners had been treated in the state over the years and called for a new approach to issues that concern them.

Ambali, who described pensioners as senior citizens who rendered selfless services to their fatherland, said treating them uncharitably could dampen the morale of those currently in active service.

“As a matter of fact, it is very important that we advise those coming into power in the next few days in our dear state. For our governor-elect, it is no longer news that the expectations of the people are very high.

“But he needs to take as a priority the welfare of pensioners in the state. He should put the pensioners in his father shoes and treat them well if he wants to be successful.

“Looking at the way our pensioners had been treated in the last few years, it was not good enough, and that is the more reason why the incoming administration must not tread on that same path. The retirees want to be seen as being treated well, because these are people who rendered selfless and meritorious services to their fatherland”, the Don said.

He urged the governor-elect to put an end to the prevalent thuggery and hooliganism among the youth in the state, stressing the need to engage them in veritable ventures with a view to equipping them for future purposes.

The don also appealed to Abdulrazaq to treat the young ones the way they would have loved to be treated like his children.

Ambali, however, regretted that the citizens have not felt the real impact of democratic governance in the country, saying the system was bereft of good governance.

He added that democratic system as it is in Nigeria encourages corruption and bribe-taking and pointed out that it would have been the best form of governance if the virtues embedded in it are followed strictly.

Speaking, the state Chairman of NUJ, Mallam Umar Abdulwahab, said the lecture was organised as part of the union’s contribution to entrenching good governance in the country.

Abdulwahab challenged those in positions of authority to lead with the fear of God and make the welfare of the people paramount.