Dear doc

It all started about three weeks ago. Firstly, I started experiencing this headache and I felt it was the usual headache that will go by itself, but it persisted than I expected. After this, I kind of started feeling feverish and it was at this point I took medicine. On a normal day, if I took anti-malaria drug, I should be seeing the sign of getting better on the second day; but, in this case I wasn’t responding. It was at this stage I went to see a doctor who asked me what I had used. I told him. He asked me to finish up with it and he gave me an injection of artemether (starter dose).

However, I finished the medicine but wasn’t feeling better yet. I was then now feeling weak, feverish and having headache (like my head was getting filled). Therefore, I went to the hospital again. This time, I was placed on bed with medication. Thereafter, I was discharged after I spent a night at the hospital, with the doctor saying I would get better with respect to time.

Furthermore, after I left the hospital I was getting better little by little, but not absolute. So these are the signs I’m still experiencing: 1. My head getting filled up (I can’t say if it is headache per se); 2. Feeling feverish a little (which can occur in the morning and not evening and vice versa). Apart from these signs, I eat and sleep well.

– S.A. Toluwalashe, Igbetti, Oyo State

Dear S.A.,

At the very beginning of your illness, you talked first about your head aching you. At the end of all your treatment, the headache is still present. When headache is as prominent as this and the headache is a funny one – you are not even sure to call it a headache because it feels different, as if something is filling your head – the first diagnosis I entertain is typhoid fever (caused by a bacterial germ called Salmonella typhi) or Salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella typhi A, B or C). Why not Malaria? Perhaps, malaria that has not been well-treated. Malaria that is resistant or some other differential diagnosis? Again, the astute physician has learnt that the patient that has a fever who begins his complaints with funny headache complaints is a case of typhoid until proven otherwise.

Of course, the proof is to verify or deny these suspicions by relevant blood tests. The Widal test will rule out typhoid and the malaria parasite test will throw light on malaria. Duration of treatment is another factor here because while you treat malaria for only two, three or four days, you will need to continue treating typhoid for two full weeks with your antibiotics. Although, there are excellent preparations in natural medicine that are available, that treats both typhoid and malaria together.

A good doctor who will take time to listen to your complaints will sort you out, especially with the help of laboratory investigations.

Newly married; oga can’t last!!!

Dear Dr.,

I’m a newly married bride of just four months and I am sorry to say, my husband is small in size as I really can’t feel him during sex. He has no erection at times and when he does, he is finished in about two minutes. He doesn’t last. Imagine, most of the time now, we seem to be having sex no more. What should I do? I need to get pregnant, at least.

– Jennifer Jang, Plateau

Dear Jennifer,

You must be commended for this your shout-out. You are very wise to have decided to cry for help and from where you can have professional help. That is the way to go. Don’t hide the challenges that can mean life or death divorce or bliss in your marriage or relationships.

Your husband has problems of premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. He also has sexual asthenia, meaning he is losing his libido or hunger for sex, which will happen in any situation where there is failure of performance or satisfaction of the opposite sex.

Now, Jennifer, you are not alone. What is happening to you is not strange. A lot of people have these same complaints that you have enunciated, although your case seems a bit too early in your marriage. A four month old marriage, for all intents and purposes, should still be feeling like honeymoon in terms of libido, hunger or desire for sex and performance in the bed.

However, we must thank God and science that you can be helped. I will outline some 10 things you need to know/do to save your situation:

One, any relationship or marriage that has issues with satisfaction for the woman is heading for the divorce courts; so listen attentively and take action. Scientific data shows that a woman who has no satisfaction in the bed will soon look for that satisfaction elsewhere. The problem is that most men have no clue about how to satisfy their women. A woman needs plenty of foreplay and must reach orgasm or climax before you, as a man, can say you have satisfied her. The good news is, you can obtain information on our “How To Satisfy Her” by sending a message to our “[email protected]” email box or a text message to any of our lines. With this manual in your hand Jennifer, you can begin to help him and help keep your marriage. Okay?

Your commitment to your marriage vows comes next. Do not let it waver in the face of not only the challenge of not being satisfied, but many times of the sheer male ego that will not allow many men to acknowledge they have problems or accept anybody’s intervention or help. This is where love comes in. I am hoping that you married him for love because if that is in place, love covers a multitude of inadequacies.

The third consideration is that there are techniques materials and maneouvres that cost almost nothing that can be applied in your situation that will solve all your problems. Number four, God made some plants, herbs, vegetables that are very available to solve these problems. Five, your oga has five fingers and can be taught how to use same to please you while we work on his third leg, if you are with me. Beyond even that are approaches, positions and manouevres that make a small organ feel big in the use. Because, its not really the quantity that matters, but the quality (how he uses what he has).

Six, the real root cause of most inadequacy of premature, delayed, bloody, pleasureless ejaculation is Chronic Prostatitis; the microbial inflammation and infection of the male organ known as prostate that is analogous to the female’s womb. Chronic prostatitis is notoriously difficult to treat; must be handled with care by doctors who know their onions. It is usually an aftermath of sex on the wild, which everybody knows is the past-time of young males, that is why it seems there is an epidemic of premature ejaculation and sexual inadequacy in the populace. Again, although, Chronic Prostatitis is a notorious cause of low or zero sperm count, getting pregnant and having babies is a little different from having pleasure in the bed.

Seven, there are times when the psychological has complicated the problem. Every chronic health problem develops a psychological affiliate dimension. This psychological overlay has to be fixed, too. Eight, beyond the psychological, there is the spiritual, which manifests in dreams of having sex with women in the dream while he cannot have sex with your true woman in real life. As medical doctors and pastors, this is not strange to us. We’ll tackle it successfully, by the grace of God.

Nine, in our approach, all these dimensions are researched and acknowledged. Ten, you will triumph over this problem. Commit to your marriage, follow our prescriptions, the first of which is to get “How to Satisfy Her” and you will testify.

