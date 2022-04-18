By Moses Akaigwe

It was a triple win for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 which was on Wednesday crowned the World Car of the Year, as well as the World Electric Vehicle of the Year and the World Car Design of the Year at the 2022 World Car Awards held as part of the New York International Auto Show.

The ceremony this year marked the first time that electric vehicles dominated the awards, which are presented at the show by this time annually. Hyundai’s newest EV beat the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6 from its sister brand, to earn the top title.

A jury of 102 distinguished international automotive journalists from 33 countries selected the finalists by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work. The votes were tabulated by KPMG. The same process governed the selection in other categories.

“We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which recognize the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company. Our vision is to enable Progress for Humanity, and this endorsement of our approach will serve to embolden our commitment to make this vision a reality,” said Jaehoon Chang, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

“IONIQ 5 represents a pivotal achievement for us as we pioneer a new generation of smart mobility solutions with its innovative E-GMP platform technologies, exceptional performance, and disruptive approach to design and space. Our game-changing EV has made a strong impact on increasingly eco-conscious and demanding consumers around the world, and its success supports the acceleration of electrification of the automotive industry. The pace of change at Hyundai will continue unabated through the rest of 2022 as we will soon be adding to our award-winning IONIQ range,” Chang continued.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was chosen from an initial entry list of 28 vehicles from all over the world then a short list of three finalists as announced on March 15. The 2022 Top Three in the World finalists are the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS, the futuristic, electrified version of the automaker’s S-Class executive sedan, was named World Luxury Car for its performance and premium cabin.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

As World Performance Car, the Audi e-tron GT couples sporty performance with everyday usability. “Our big goal with the Audi e-tron GT was to reimagine the gran turismo philosophy for the electric age,” says Christiane Zorn, Audi’s head of product marketing.

The single outlier was the Toyota Yaris Cross, winner of the World Urban Car category. However, Toyota’s compact city car is a fuel-efficient, low-emission hybrid.

“Moving forward, we will use this award as motivation as we continue to develop high-quality cars that can meet our customers’ needs and promote environmentally friendly vehicles that can help reduce CO2 emissions,” Toyota Chief Engineer Takatomo Suzuki said in a statement

.

2022 World Car of the Year: Hyundai IONIQ 5

The 2022 World Car of the Year prize for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a huge honour for the crossover that represents the automaker’s next-generation mobility strategy, with efficient powertrain technology, cutting-edge features and futuristic utilitarian design.

Vehicles eligible for World Car of the Year must be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units/year, must be priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA) on at least two separate continents at some time within the period January 1, 2021 and March 30, 2022.

World Electric Vehicle of the Year: Hyundai IONIQ 5

“We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which recognize the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company. Our vision is to enable Progress for Humanity, and this endorsement of our approach will serve to embolden our commitment to make this vision a reality,” said Jaehoon Chang, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

“IONIQ 5 represents a pivotal achievement for us as we pioneer a new generation of smart mobility solutions with its innovative E-GMP platform technologies, exceptional performance, and disruptive approach to design and space. Our game-changing EV has made a strong impact on increasingly eco- conscious and demanding consumers around the world, and its success supports the acceleration of electrification of the automotive industry. The pace of change at Hyundai will continue unabated through the rest of 2022 as we will soon be adding to our award-winning IONIQ range,” Chang

continued.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was chosen from an initial entry list of 11 vehicles from all over the world, then a short list of three finalists as announced on March 15. The 2022 Top Three in the World finalists are the Audi e-tron GT, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Vehicles eligible for the all new World Electric Vehicle of the Year award category must be powered solely by one or more electric motors, must be produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units/year and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA) on at least two separate continents at some time within the period January 1, 2021 and March 30, 2022.

.

World Luxury Car: Mercedes-Benz EQS

This is the fifth World Luxury Car win for Mercedes-Benz and the second consecutive year for such a win. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class won the honours last year while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class won the award in 2017. In 2015, it was the Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe and in 2014, it was the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We are very honored and proud to receive this award. It has been an intense journey to build up the Electric Vehicle Architecture of which the EQS is the first product. Receiving this award is a strong symbol for the whole team and strengthens our goal to build the world’s most desirable electric cars,” said Christoph Starzynski, Vice President Electric Vehicle Architecture & Development Electric Drive.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS was chosen from an initial entry list of eight vehicles from all over the world then a short list of three finalists as announced on March 15. The 2022 Top Three in the World finalists are the BMW iX, the Genesis GV70 and the Mercedes-Benz EQS

Vehicles eligible for World Luxury Car must be produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units/year, must be priced at the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA) on at least two separate continents at some time within the period January 1, 2021 and March 30, 2022.

World Performance Car: Audi e-tron GT

This win adds to the award record for Audi AG. The company has now won 11 World Car awards in the award’s 18-year history; more than any other car manufacturer.

“Our big goal with the Audi e-tron GT was to reimagine the Gran Turismo philosophy for the electric age,” says Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at AUDI AG.

“The e-tron GT combines sporty,powerful driving with a high level of everyday usability – it is a real Gran Turismo and a true Audi. Thank you very much to the World Car judges for recognizing the Audi e-tron GT with the 2022 World Performance Car award”.

The Audi e-tron GT was chosen from an initial entry list of 12 cars from all over the world then a short list three finalists as announced on March 15..

The 2022 Top Three in the World finalists are the Audi e-tron GT, the BMW M3/M4 and the joint entry Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ

Vehicles eligible for World Performance Car must be produced in volumes of at least 2,000 units/year, must be overtly performance-focused in overall character, and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA) on at least two separate continents at some time within the period January 1, 2021 and March 30, 2022.

World Urban Car: Toyota Yaris Cross

“We are honoured to be awarded “World Urban Car”. Our foundation has always been to make good compact cars, and this philosophy guided us to develop the Yaris Cross as a compact car with a spacious cargo area and utility, as well as sufficient power and fuel economy. Moving forward, we will use this award as motivation as we continue to develop high-quality cars that can meet our customers’ needs and promote environmentally-friendly vehicles that can help reduce CO2 emissions,” said Chief Engineer

Takatomo Suzuki, Toyota Compact Car Company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

The Toyota Yaris Cross was chosen from an initial entry list of five cars from all over the world then a short list of three finalists. The 2022 Top Three in the World finalists are

the Opel Mokka, the Toyota Yaris Cross and the Volkswagen Taigun.

Vehicles eligible for World Urban Car must be produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units/year and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA) on at least two separate continents at some time within the period January 1, 2021 and March 30, 2022.

Vehicles must be a maximum of 4.20 meters in overall length and be approved for operation on public roads.

World Car Design of the Year: Hyundai IONIQ 5

The World Car Design of the Year category, and the corresponding award, are meant to highlight new vehicles with innovation and style that push established boundaries.

This year, the vehicles eligible for the 2022 World Car Design of the Year award encompassed all the contenders competing in the other

five award categories.

A design panel consisting of six highly respected world design experts was asked to first review each candidate, and then establish a short-list of recommendations for the jurors’ final vote in February.

“We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company. Our vision is to enable Progress for Humanity, and this endorsement of our approach will serve to embolden our commitment to make this vision a reality,” said Jaehoon Chang, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.