The Ogun Government has suspended all activities in all its forests reserves across the state, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, said on Sunday.

Talabi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said that the suspension takes immediate effect.

According to him, the suspension covered logging, timber exploitation, evacuation of logs and forest concession as well as activities in all government and non-governmental open forest areas.

He said that the step had become necessary to check observed “over exploitation and illegal tree felling” in government forest reserves across the state.

He disclosed that a committee would be set up to look into all issues affecting the state forest reserves to advise government on a comprehensive policy and process.

The SSG said that this would ensure the sustainability of programmes being implemented in the sector by the government.

Talabi enjoined stakeholders who might be interested in submitting memoranda concerning the issue to do so within two weeks to the office of the Secretary to the State Government at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta.(NAN)