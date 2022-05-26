By Sunday Ani

The co-founder of an investment company, Treegar, Ayo Ogunlowo, has said the company’s mission is to provide access to global financial markets in the most seamless and cost effective way to Africans, thus making investment easy.

He noted that growing one’s wealth in the 21st century, whether as a millennial or a seasoned veteran, doesn’t need to be complicated, noting that at Treegar, the rules of complicated investing are broken and made simple for everyone, making their trading journey as easy as walking in the park.

The investment expert stressed that as the world continues to ride on the digital wave, the traditional ways of investing where a portion of one’s money is stored away in a savings account where it is susceptible to inflation, have gradually given way to a wiser decision where the funds will be redirected into investments. “That is the new age that Treegar offers,” he added. Noting that growing one’s wealth is like little drops that make an ocean, he said: “At Treegar, you can start investing with as little as $1 and increase your level of investment as you go. You really don’t have to break your back to start investing. And when it comes to options, we connect our users to over 8000 companies listed on the US and local stock exchanges. Variety really is the spice of life, and in this case, it is the spice of diversifying your portfolio.”